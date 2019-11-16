|
|
|
McIntyre
Ruth
Of Fangdale Beck.
Passed away peacefully at Teesside Hospice on Friday November 8th 2019,
aged 74 years.
A much loved mother and mother in law,
a dear grandma who will be very sadly
missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and cremation will take place at Middlesbrough Crematorium on
Tuesday November 19th at 2pm
(St. Bede's Chapel).
Flowers welcome or donations, if desired,
are for Teesside Hospice, a collection plate
will be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
G & M Agar Funeral Directors,
Tel: 01751 4321711.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 16, 2019