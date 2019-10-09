Home

Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:15
St Andrew's Church
Morley
Rupert Steele Notice
STEELE
Rupert Gordon

On 6th October 2019
peacefully, aged 87 years.
A much loved husband to the late Edna.
A loving dad to Simon and Sarah and an adored grandad to Megan and Nathan.

The funeral service will take place at
St Andrew's Church, Morley on
Friday 18th October at 10.15am prior to a burial at Morley Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if desired to Dementia UK and may be left at the service.

Enquiries to Peter at;
Crabtree & Son Funeral Directors
Tel: 0113 2525243
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 9, 2019
