|
|
|
Turner
Roy, Yates
Sadly passed away in Harrogate Hospital on
Thursday March 7th 2019, aged 87.
Deeply missed, beloved Husband of Margaret, and brother of Douglas and the late Barbara, loving father of Neil, Gillian and the late Stephen, much loved father in law to Ann and Tim and dear Granpop to Alex, Matt, Kathryn,Vicky, Olivia and Rosie.
Funeral service at 12.00noon in
St Andrews Church Aldborough on
Friday 22nd March, followed by private family burial in Aldborough Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in Roy's memory to Versus Arthritis c/o Undertakers John Wilson and Son, Boroughbridge 01423 322508.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More