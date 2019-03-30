|
|
|
KEMP
Roy Albert
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on 22nd March 2019, aged 86 years.
Loving husband of Pat, much loved father of Julie, Cherry and Garry, in-laws Gareth and Elizabeth, devoted Poppa to Edward,
Emily, James, Lizzie, George and Isabel.
Funeral service at St Nicholas Church, Hornsea, East Yorkshire 11am
Thursday 4th April,
followed by private interment.
No flowers by request please,
but donations may be left at the service
in aid of Alzheimer's Society.
Resting CM Allott & Son Ltd,
Hornsea Tel 01964 534689.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 30, 2019
