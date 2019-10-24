|
|
|
Gibson Roy Peacefully at Seacroft Grange Care Home on 16th October 2019.
Roy aged 87 years formerly of Heckmondwike.
Well known in his formative years for his sporting achievements including football and bowling.
The beloved husband of the late Betty. Also a dear brother,
brother-in-law, uncle
and friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at Butterfield House Private Chapel of Rest, Bradford Road, Rawfolds, Cleckheaton, BD19 5LT on Thursday 31st October at 11.00am, to be followed
by private committal.
Would friends please accept this intimation. Family flowers only please, however, donations in lieu would be appreciated for
St. Gemma's Hospice, Leeds for which a collection box will be provided following the service.
For any enquiries please contact
David Butterfield Funeral Directors, Cleckheaton.
Tel. 01274 852885.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 24, 2019