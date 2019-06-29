Home

ROLLINSON
Rosemary
On June 22nd , peacefully at home,
aged 86 years, of St Alkelda's Road, Middleham, formerly of Pudsey.

Beloved wife of Jim,
dearly loved mother of Bruce and Michael and a much loved mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.

Funeral service at Leyburn Methodist Chapel on Thursday 4th July at 12 noon followed by private family interment.

Family flowers only please,
donations of desired will be shared
between Herriot Hospice Homecare and Marie Curie Cancer Care (plate in Chapel). Will friends meet at the Chapel.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019
