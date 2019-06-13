Home

Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:00
Elmet Methodist Church
Sherburn
Rosamond Sissons Notice
SISSONS
Rosamond
Passed away peacefully on
8th June 2019 aged 93 years.
Much loved wife of the late Maurice
also a loving mum, mother in law,
grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service will take place in
Sherburn in Elmet Methodist Church on Monday 17th June at 2.00 pm
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only by request,
donations in lieu if desired to Sherburn
in Elmet Methodist Church.
For which a plate will be
provided at the service.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 13, 2019
