|
|
|
BANKS
Ronnie
On February 23rd, peacefully at home in Eastby, aged 82 years,
(formerly of Scale Farm, Barden).
Beloved husband of the late Beryl,
much loved dad of Gordon and Matt and dear friend of Fred and family.
Funeral service will take place at
Skipton Crematorium, on Thursday
March 7th at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society may be given at the service or sent,
C/O John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS.
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More