|
|
|
CONNALL
Ronald
August 26th 2019,
peacefully at The Coach House Nursing Home, Sharow aged 87 years,
Ronald Connall of Dallowgill near Ripon, beloved husband of the late Kathleen,
much loved father, father-in-law,
granddad and great-granddad.
Service at St. Andrew's Church,
Kirkby Malzeard, Ripon
on Friday September 6th at 2pm.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for the church
and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 31, 2019