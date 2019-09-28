Home

BEER
Ronald Clough
On September 18th,
after a short illness, aged 85 years.
Much loved Husband of the late Pat,
Dearly loved Father of Mark and John,
Father-in-law of Debbie and Audrey,
A much loved Grandpa of Sam, Tim, Holly and future Granddaughter-in-law Victoria.
Funeral service will be held at
Rawdon Crematorium,
on Monday October 7th at 1.10pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu are for
Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Enquiries to J Waite and Son
Tel 01943 872485
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 28, 2019
