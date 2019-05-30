|
Curtis Roly May 23rd 2019,
peacefully at St Michael's Hospice with his family around him,
aged 76 years, Roly Curtis of Littlethorpe near Ripon, very much loved husband of Christine, dearly loved and cherished dad of Mark and Helen, dear father-in-law of Ruth and Andy, adored granddad of Charlotte, Thomas and Ella.
Service at St Michael's Church, Littlethorpe on Friday June 7th
at 11am.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for St Michael's Hospice.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on May 30, 2019
