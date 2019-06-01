|
|
|
MARCHBANK
Roger Everitt
Peacefully at home, surrounded by his
loving family on May 28th, aged 87 years.
Very much loved husband of Joan,
loving father, grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday June 17th at 11:40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Roger may
be made to The British Heart Foundation and Meningitis Now, a box for which
will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to Denisons Funeral Service
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
