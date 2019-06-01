Home

Denison's Funeral Service
1-3 Towngate
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS20 9JB
01943 872619
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:30
Rawdon Crematorium
Roger Marchbank Notice
MARCHBANK
Roger Everitt
Peacefully at home, surrounded by his
loving family on May 28th, aged 87 years.
Very much loved husband of Joan,
loving father, grandfather, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Rawdon Crematorium on Monday June 17th at 11:40am. Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Roger may
be made to The British Heart Foundation and Meningitis Now, a box for which
will be available at the service.
Any enquiries to Denisons Funeral Service
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 1, 2019
