Wm. Dodgson Funeral Services
384 Harrogate Road
Leeds, West Yorkshire LS17 6PY
0113 834 6609
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
15:00
Lawnswood Crematorium
Rodney Simpson Notice
SIMPSON
Rodney

Suddenly at home on 20th July, aged 75.
Sadly missed by all who knew him.

The Funeral Service will take place at
Lawnswood Crematorium
on Monday 12th August 2019 at 3.00pm
All friends kindly invited.
Family flowers only, by request
donations in lieu will be gratefully
received in aid of St Gemma's Hospice.
Via www.rodney-simpson-1944-2019.muchloved.com

All enquiries please contact:
Wm Dodgson & Son
384 Harrogate Road
Moortown
Leeds LS176PY,
Tel: 0113 2681603
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 9, 2019
