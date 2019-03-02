|
|
|
REED
ROBIN CHRISTOPHER
Vera and her family wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of
sympathy following the death of Robin.
Grateful thanks to Canon Stephen Cope and all who attended the funeral at Octon.
Our thanks to the staff, district nurses and doctors at Pocklington, also to Dr McGarry and his team on Ward 32, York hospital. Special thanks to Gill Sharp for her care in funeral arrangements.
A big thank you to St Leonard's hospice at home, donations realised £703.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More