Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Reed

Notice

Robin Reed Notice
REED
ROBIN CHRISTOPHER
Vera and her family wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of
sympathy following the death of Robin.
Grateful thanks to Canon Stephen Cope and all who attended the funeral at Octon.
Our thanks to the staff, district nurses and doctors at Pocklington, also to Dr McGarry and his team on Ward 32, York hospital. Special thanks to Gill Sharp for her care in funeral arrangements.
A big thank you to St Leonard's hospice at home, donations realised £703.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.