REED
Robin Christopher
On 7th February, aged 84 years peacefully at home on the farm he loved and worked for and lived at with his family for 50 years.
Loving husband to Vera,
caring father to Nicholas, Graham, Fiona and her husband, David,
Daniel and his wife, Rachael.
A guiding grandfather to Edward, Will and his partner Rosie, Alicia and Rose.
Proud great grandfather to young Joshua.
Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday
19th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, please to St Leonard's Hospice at Home who looked after Robin so well.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
