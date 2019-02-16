Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
13:30
East Riding Crematorium
Octon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Reed

Notice Condolences

Robin Reed Notice
REED
Robin Christopher
On 7th February, aged 84 years peacefully at home on the farm he loved and worked for and lived at with his family for 50 years.
Loving husband to Vera,
caring father to Nicholas, Graham, Fiona and her husband, David,
Daniel and his wife, Rachael.
A guiding grandfather to Edward, Will and his partner Rosie, Alicia and Rose.
Proud great grandfather to young Joshua.

Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday
19th February at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations, please to St Leonard's Hospice at Home who looked after Robin so well.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.