Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
13:00
St Michael and St Lawrence Church
Fewston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin Petty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin Petty

Notice Condolences

Robin Petty Notice
PETTY
Robin
November 7th suddenly but peacefully in hospital of Fewston, aged 75 years, Robin, dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Andrea and Caroline, father in law of Howard and Rob, proud grandfather of Sam, Jessica, Olivia and Hope, greatly missed brother and uncle.

Funeral Service at St Michael and
St Lawrence Church Fewston 1pm
Tuesday 19th November followed by interment in Fewston Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Robin will be received at the service for St Michael and St Lawrence Church and Parkinson's UK or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -