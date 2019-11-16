|
|
|
PETTY
Robin
November 7th suddenly but peacefully in hospital of Fewston, aged 75 years, Robin, dearly loved husband of Jean, much loved dad of Andrea and Caroline, father in law of Howard and Rob, proud grandfather of Sam, Jessica, Olivia and Hope, greatly missed brother and uncle.
Funeral Service at St Michael and
St Lawrence Church Fewston 1pm
Tuesday 19th November followed by interment in Fewston Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Robin will be received at the service for St Michael and St Lawrence Church and Parkinson's UK or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 16, 2019