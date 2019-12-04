Home

E & AR Agar Funeral Directors
3 Princess Road
Malton, North Yorkshire YO17 7JP
01653 693816
Roberts Salkeld Notice
SALKELD
Roberts Edward
(Rob)
Suddenly at home on
November 23rd, aged 78 years.

Loving husband to Dorothy (Anna),
devoted father to William and Michael,
father-in-law to Alex and Maria.

Rob will be greatly missed
by all who knew him.

Funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium (Octon),
on Monday December 9th at 1.30pm.

No flowers by request but donations,
if so desired, will go to
Ryedale Forum for Older People.

All enquiries to
E & A R Agar Funeral Directors,
Malton. Tel 01653 919004
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Dec. 4, 2019
