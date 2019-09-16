Home

J Rymer Funeral Service
15 Penleys Grove Street
York, North Yorkshire YO31 7PW
01904 624320
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
14:15
York Crematorium
VISICK
Dr Robert Hedley
Peacefully passed away in Connaught Court on 6th September, aged 85 years.
Loving husband of Joan, father of Sarah
and Rupert, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to be held at
York Crematorium on
Wednesday 18th September at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations for the Alzheimer's Society.
Bright colours to be worn please.
A memorial service
to be held at a later date.
All enquiries to J Rymer Funeral Directors 01904 624320.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 16, 2019
