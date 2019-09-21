|
|
|
SHARPE
Robert Andrew
On 14th September, passed away peacefully at Manorlands, aged 81 years, of Ilkley (retired proprietor of Grove Rare Books). Cared for by loving wife Janet,
Andrew is survived by family and many friends who will miss him dearly.
Funeral service will take place at
The Priory Church, Bolton Abbey on Thursday 3rd October at 11:30am followed by private cremation. Family flowers
only please, donations if desired in
memory of Andrew may be given to Manorlands Sue Ryder, for which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries please
C/O John Whitham Funeral
Services, Ilkley. Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 21, 2019