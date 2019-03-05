Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Rust

Notice Condolences

Robert Rust Notice
RUST
'Bob' Robert Reuben
of Doncaster, aged 77 years

Former Yorkshire TV Weatherman.

Passed away peacefully on
March 1st 2019

Dearly loved husband of Shirley,
father of Joanne and Jonathan,
much-loved grandad of
Robert, George and Madeleine.

Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 18th March 2019, Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.20 pm.

Family flowers only.
Any donations for Bob's chosen local charities may be sent to
W.E. Pinder Donation Account
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster,
DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.