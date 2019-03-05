|
|
|
RUST
'Bob' Robert Reuben
of Doncaster, aged 77 years
Former Yorkshire TV Weatherman.
Passed away peacefully on
March 1st 2019
Dearly loved husband of Shirley,
father of Joanne and Jonathan,
much-loved grandad of
Robert, George and Madeleine.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 18th March 2019, Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster at 2.20 pm.
Family flowers only.
Any donations for Bob's chosen local charities may be sent to
W.E. Pinder Donation Account
c/o W.E. Pinder & Son,
19, Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster,
DN10 6QL. Enquiries tel. 01302 710285
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 5, 2019
