KNIGHTSON Robert
'Edwin' 20th September 2019 peacefully
at Westfield, formerly of Clint.
Edwin, aged 84 years,
dear brother of Kathleen and Isabel, much loved Uncle of Paul, Peter, Andrew and Jane.

Funeral service to take place at Dacre United Reformed Church, Dacre Top on Thursday
10th October 2019 at 1:00pm.

Family flowers only.
Donations in memory will be
for Cancer Research and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 26, 2019
