|
|
|
KAY
ROBERT
Of Ripon and Kirkbymoorside,
Passed away at The Hall, Thornton le Dale
on Sunday 1st September 2019
aged 92 years.
Husband of the late Elizabeth,
brother in law of Gillian and Malcolm,
uncle to Hannah and Christopher
and a great uncle of seven,
will be greatly missed by his family.
Funeral service to be held at
All Saints Church Kirkbymoorside on Thursday 12th September at 1.30pm,
followed by a private cremation.
Family flowers only please but donations
if desired may be given for
All Saints Church funds, a plate will
be provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Adam Collier Funeral Services
Tel. 01439 772340.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 4, 2019