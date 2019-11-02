Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jackson

Notice Condolences

Robert Jackson Notice
JACKSON
Robert
(Roy)
Peacefully in Harrogate Hospital
on 27th October 2019.
Roy aged 87 years much loved husband to Fran. Dear father to Eve, Sylvie, Steve and Pete. A devoted grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on
8th November at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be left in the chapel and will be divided between The British Heart Foundation and The Blue Cross Rescue Home Topcliff.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -