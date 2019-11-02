|
|
|
JACKSON
Robert
(Roy)
Peacefully in Harrogate Hospital
on 27th October 2019.
Roy aged 87 years much loved husband to Fran. Dear father to Eve, Sylvie, Steve and Pete. A devoted grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate on
8th November at 12.20 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be left in the chapel and will be divided between The British Heart Foundation and The Blue Cross Rescue Home Topcliff.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 2, 2019