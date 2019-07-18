|
|
|
DALE
Robert
On 16th July in St Helen's Nursing Home, aged 94 years, former milkman of Filey.
Beloved husband of the late Edith and loving partner of the late Faith Thomas. Dear father to the late Robert and a special father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad and uncle.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium,
Nr Langtoft on Friday 26th July at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please
but donations in lieu, if desired,
for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Collection box at the service or c/o
T W Tindall & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, 116 Main Street, Cayton.
All are welcome at the service and afterwards for refreshments in the Hospitality Suite.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 18, 2019