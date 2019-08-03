Home

Henry Naylor
1 New Rd
Driffield, East Yorkshire YO25 5DL
01377 337503
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
13:30
East Riding Crematorium (Octon)
YO25 3BL
View Map
Robert Botterill Notice
Botterill
Robert William
(Bob)

The family wish to announce
the sad passing of Bob, aged 90 years,
on 22nd July 2019 after a short illness,
Bob of Nafferton, traveller for Bradshaws.
A much loved husband, dad, grandad and great grandad.

A funeral service to be held at the
East Riding Crematorium (Octon),
YO25 3BL on Thursday 8th August 2019 at 1:30pm. Family flowers only please, however donations in aid of St. Catherine's Hospice may be left after the service, if so desired.

All enquiries to
Henry Naylor Funeral Directors
Easterfield House, New Road
Driffield, East Yorkshire
YO25 5DL
Tel 01377 252222.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019
