Hairsine Rita
(nee Eglin) Stephen, Shirley, Wendy and all the family wish to thank everyone for their kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a dear sister, sister in law and aunt.
Many thanks to Sycamore Hall for all the love and care shown to Rita.
Grateful thanks to the Rev'd Darryl Hall for his uplifting service and to all who attended the service and gave donations to Dementia Forward in memory of Rita, special thanks to Lee & Holmes for their care and attention to detail.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 14, 2019
