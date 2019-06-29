|
|
|
SUTTILL
Richard
Died peacefully in St. James Hospital
on 21st June 2019,
with family around him, aged 76 years,
darling husband of Patricia,
adored father of Philippa, Katy and
the late Sarah Louise, a much loved
grandad of Kai-james, Harrison and Henry,
loving nephew of Desmond and Maureen and cousin of Ann.
Funeral service will be held at
All Saints' Church, Ripley on
Monday 8th July at
1:30pm followed by interment at
St. Andrew's Church, Burnt Yates.
Family flowers only.
If desired, donations in memory for
The Sir Robert Ogden Macmillan Centre,
All Saints Church and St. Andrew's Church.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 29, 2019