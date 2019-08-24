|
|
|
Strickland
Richard William
Annabel, Paul, James and Alice Margaret, Sheila and Andy would like to thank family and friend for all their kindness and support given to us all at this very sad time.
Thank you to all who sent flowers, cards, letters and kind gifts.
Generous donations in excess of £3500 received in memory of Richard will be divided between Yorkshire Cancer Research and St Leonards Hospice.
Special thanks to Christine Haddon Reece and W Bumby and Son for their kind and caring support.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 24, 2019