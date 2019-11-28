Home

KAY Richard Alan
(Rick) Formerly of Lower Dunsforth.
November 22nd peacefully
at home, aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Dorothy, much loved dad of Richard, Andrew and Martin,
a dear father-in-law to Rachel, Victoria and Helen,
loving grandad to his seven wonderful grandchildren.
Service and interment at St Mary's Church, Great Ouseburn on Monday December 9th at 11-30am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Boroughbridge and District Community Care and
St. Mary's Church.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 28, 2019
