|
|
|
INGHAM
Richard
On 16th November 2019 peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital,
Richard, aged 69 years,
of Greetland, Hx.
Dearly loved husband of Louise,
beloved son of Brenda and the late Jack, much loved brother of Andrew,
loving brother-in-law to Ann, Sally,
Howard and the late Andrew.
Richard's funeral service will
take place at Bertie's Banqueting Rooms,
Brook St, Elland, on
Thursday 5th December at 1.15pm
followed by private committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please but
donations would be much
appreciated to Cancer Research
c/o Elland Funeral Services,
Huddersfield Rd, Elland, HX5 9AH.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at Bertie's Banqueting Rooms.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 23, 2019