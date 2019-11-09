Home

HOOPER
Richard Graham
Passed away on November 3,
at Leeds General Infirmary, aged 71 years.

Dearly loved husband of Pam,
much loved dad of Sue and Vicki,
also a loving grandad.

Funeral service will take place at 11.30am
on Monday 18th at Nab Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations in memory of Richard may be given
to Take Heart at Leeds General Infirmary,
a box for this purpose will be
available at the service.

All enquiries to
Arthur B Baxter Funeral Directors,
Bingley, Tel: 01274 562668.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 9, 2019
