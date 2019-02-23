|
|
|
HILLS
Richard
Peacefully in St James' Hospital on
10th February 2019, aged 71 years.
Beloved son of the late Les and Kathleen, much loved brother of David, Les, John and Anne, brother in law of Beverly and Pauline, also a treasured uncle and great uncle. Funeral service and interment will take place in All Saints' Church, Saxton on
Friday 1st March at 3 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to All Saints' Church Funds and Cancer Research UK
for which a plate will be provided.
Friends please accept this intimation.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Feb. 23, 2019
