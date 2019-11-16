Home

Richard Green

Notice

Richard Green Notice
GREEN
Richard
Partner of Green Brothers of York
on the 11/11/2019
Peacefully at home after a short,
but devastating illness aged 68.

Richard, beloved husband of Beverley,
and dearly loved by his son and daughter Ben and Hannah and his recently
born granddaughter Poppy.
A loved and much admired brother to Robert, Paul and David, his sisters-in-law and nephews and nieces.

Also remembered with affection by colleagues and friends in the farming and shooting communities of North Yorkshire.

Richard's funeral will be private.
An informal gathering will be held at
The Craven Arms, Brackenber Lane, Giggleswick, Settle, BD24 0EA on
Friday 22nd November from 12.30pm
to 4pm for a chance for friends and colleagues to share their memories.

Enquiries to
Howcroft's Funeral Services,
Duckett Street, Skipton,
BD23 2EJ. (01756 792173)
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 16, 2019
