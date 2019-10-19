Home

Jayne E. Verity
Stony Royd
Pudsey, West Yorkshire LS28 5JA
0113 257 8799
Service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00
Rawdon Crematorium
DRACUP
Richard
Peacefully on September 27, 2019,
aged 84 years.
Dearly loved husband of Micky,
much loved father of Sue and devoted Grampy of Richard and Liana.

Service will be held on Thursday October 31,
at Rawdon Crematorium commencing
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please.
A collection box will be available at the service for Sue Ryder Wheatfield's Hospice.
Any enquiries please contact
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director.
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019
