SIMPSON
Rhoda
October 28th peacefully at
The Coach House Ripon, formerly of Darley and Low Laithe, aged 91 years, Rhoda,
dear wife of the late John,
much loved mother of Keith, Alan and Jane, mother in law, a devoted grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral Service at Summerbridge Methodist Church 1.30pm Wednesday 13th November followed by interment at Dacre Top.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Rhoda will be received at the service for The British Heart Foundation and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 2, 2019