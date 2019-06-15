|
|
|
Hinckley
Reginald John Graham
Passed away peacefully with his family
at his side on 4th June 2019.
Reginald Hinckley, aged 87 years,
a former Deputy Headmaster at
Penistone Grammar School.
Loving husband to Rita,
a dearly loved father of
Graham, Russell and Yvonne
and caring grandfather to
Suzanne and Jason.
Will friends please meet for the service
at 11.40am on Friday 28th June at
Wakefield Crematorium,
Crigglestone WF4 3JA.
Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers would be appreciated for the
British Heart Foundation,
for which a donation plate will be
provided at the service.
All enquiries to
Morley, Rhodes and Wainwright,
Funeral Directors, Skelmanthorpe.
Tel. 01484 862095
Published in The Yorkshire Post on June 15, 2019
