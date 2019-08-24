|
|
|
WEBSTER
Reg
August 15th suddenly but peacefully
at home of Grantley, aged 82 years,
Reg, dear husband of the late Mary,
dearly loved father of David and Rosie, greatly missed father in law of Helen and Jamie, proud grandad of
Hayley, Sophy, Natalie, and Sarah,
dearest brother of Alasdair.
A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate
Reg's life will take place at
St Michael & All Angel's Church, Sawley,
12 noon Thursday 29th August
followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Reg will be received at the service for St Michael and All Angels Church and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 24, 2019