Home

POWERED BY

Services
W E Pinder & Son
19 Thorne Road
Bawtry, South Yorkshire DN10 6QL
01302 710285
Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Allen

Notice Condolences

Raymond Allen Notice
ALLEN
RAYMOND
Peacefully on the 18th June 2019,
surrounded by his family and of
Bessacarr, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Janet Allen,
a much loved father to Jane and Luke
also a loving grandfather to
Harry, Evie and Harriet,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at Rose
Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on
Friday 12th July at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
British Heart Foundation c/o
W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.