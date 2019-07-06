|
|
|
ALLEN
RAYMOND
Peacefully on the 18th June 2019,
surrounded by his family and of
Bessacarr, aged 77 years.
Beloved husband of Janet Allen,
a much loved father to Jane and Luke
also a loving grandfather to
Harry, Evie and Harriet,
who will be sadly missed by all.
The funeral service and
cremation will take place at Rose
Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on
Friday 12th July at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired in lieu to
British Heart Foundation c/o
W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road,
Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on July 6, 2019