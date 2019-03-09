|
|
|
BARTRAM
Ray
Of Askham Richard.
Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness on February 27th, aged 83 years.
Most treasured and loved husband of Diana, loved father of Michael, Martin and Carol. Father in law to Liz and Mandy and treasured grandad of Hannah,
Lindsay, Cameron and Hannah.
Funeral service to take place in St Mary's Church, Askham Richard on Wednesday, March 13th at 12.15pm followed by a
private family cremation.
Family flowers only please, a plate
will be provided for donations to
support St Leonards Hospice.
Enquiries to Hayley Owen Funeral Director 01904 792525
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Mar. 9, 2019
