MacCLEARY
Ramsay
Former Project Engineer for Rowntrees.
On August 12th, peacefully
in St. Monica's aged 87.
Dear Husband of Joy,
father of John and Lucy.
Grandpa of Anya, Lily, Anna and Elli.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday August 30th at St. Leonards Church, Farlington at 3.00pm followed by interment. Family flowers only please,
donations received will be for
Farlington Church and
Friends of St. Monica's.
Enquiries please to
Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 17, 2019