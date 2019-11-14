Home

Phyllis Wright

WRIGHT
Phyllis
Passed away peacefully with her family, on
6th November 2019 at Mayfield View Care Home in Ilkley aged 89.

Phyllis worked for many years at Betty's Café of Ilkley, where she made friends with colleagues and customers alike.
She was an active member of Ilkley Inner Wheel being its President in 1993-4.

Phyllis was the much-loved wife of the late Jack Wright, mother to David and Kathleen and grandma to John, Peter, Emma and Michael and mother in law to Elizabeth.

Funeral Mass to be held at
Sacred Heart RC Church, Ilkley at 12:30pm on Monday 18th November followed by an interment at Ilkley Cemetery.

Family flowers only please with donations if desired for any of the following:

Ward 5 Stroke Trust of Airedale Hospital or the children's charity Smile Train. A collection box will be available at the service.

Any enquiries please to H Eaton & Sons, Ashlands Chapel of Rest, Ashlands Road, Ilkley, LS29 8JT (01943 607360)
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 14, 2019
