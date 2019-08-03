|
|
|
STAVELEY
Phyllis Evelyn
Died peacefully on 27th July 2019
aged 84 years.
Much loved wife of the late Tony,
dear mother of Janet & mother in law of Adrian, dear sister of Bill & treasured grandma of Bob, Claire & Patrick.
Special thanks to all the staff at
Woldhaven for their loving care.
Funeral service to be held at
The East Riding Crematorium, Octon on Tuesday 13th August at 2:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Woldhaven Resident's Fund, a plate will be provided at the service.
Enquiries to J G Fielder & Son,
25 George Street, Pocklington.
Tel: 01759 303129
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 3, 2019