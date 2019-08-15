|
|
|
HOPKINSON
Phyllis
(née Kemp)
Peacefully in Westfield Park Care Home, Hook, on Thursday 8th August 2019,
aged 90 years,
formerly of Mayphil Cafe, Boothferry.
Service to be held Thursday 22nd August at St Michael's Church, Eastrington 2.30pm followed by burial Eastrington Cemetery.
Family flowers only please
but if desired donations will be accepted for St Michael's Church, Eastrington
and Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Enq: Bullement Funeral Service,
19 Bridgegate, Howden.
Tel: 01430 430122.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 15, 2019