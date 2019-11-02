Home

CLARK
Phyllis
Peacefully on October 25th in
Oak Trees Care Home, Alne, aged 88.
Dearly loved Wife of the late Norman,
loving mum of Anne and Susan and a devoted Granny, good friend to many and loved dearly by all.
Funeral service will take place at Husthwaite Parish Church on Thursday November 14th at 11.30 followed by interment.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Husthwaite Church. Enquiries please to Chapman Medd Funeral Directors, Easingwold. Tel. 01347 821370
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 2, 2019
