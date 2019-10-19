Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Whitham Funeral Service
34 Leeds Road
Ilkley, West Yorkshire LS29 8DS
01943 831375
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
12:00
St John's Parish Church
Ben Rhydding, Ilkley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Thornton

Notice Condolences

Philip Thornton Notice
Thornton
Philip Anthony
(Tony)
On October 12th, peacefully after
a short illness, aged 87 years of Ilkley.
Beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father of Alison, James, Richard and Anne and a much adored grandpa
and great grandpa.
Private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance
at St John's Parish Church, Ben Rhydding, Ilkley, on Monday October 28th at 12 noon.
No flowers please, donations if desired in memory of Tony, may be given to
Cancer Research and
The , for which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries please C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley.
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.