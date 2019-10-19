|
|
|
Thornton
Philip Anthony
(Tony)
On October 12th, peacefully after
a short illness, aged 87 years of Ilkley.
Beloved husband of Patricia, dearly loved father of Alison, James, Richard and Anne and a much adored grandpa
and great grandpa.
Private cremation will be followed by a Service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance
at St John's Parish Church, Ben Rhydding, Ilkley, on Monday October 28th at 12 noon.
No flowers please, donations if desired in memory of Tony, may be given to
Cancer Research and
The , for which a plate will be available at the service.
Any enquiries please C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services, Ilkley.
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019