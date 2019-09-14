Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Sykes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Sykes

Notice Condolences

Philip Sykes Notice
SYKES
PHILIP
Dearly loved husband of Shirley,
twin brother of Stanley also a dear
father of Michael, Catherine and Andrew.
A dear grandfather and great grandfather. Died in York Hospital on Friday 30 August aged 92 years, of Pocklington formerly of Huddersfield and Mirfield.
Funeral service at The East Riding Crematorium, Octon, YO25 3BL
on Friday 27 September at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only but a plate will be provided in aid of the . Enquiries to G M Sharp Independent Family Funeral Directors, Pocklington,
Tel 01759 302205.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.