|
|
|
WEST
Peter
Peter passed away peacefully at
his home on August 25th 2019.
Peter was the loving husband of Margaret, and much loved and loving father of Sally
and Nigel, and the late Andrew.
Private cremation, followed by service
in Pudsey Parish Church on
Friday September 6th 2019 at 11 o'clock. Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of Peter may be made to
Children's Heart Surgery Fund, Leeds.
For enquiries regarding funeral arrangements please contact
Jayne E Verity Funeral Director
Tel: Pudsey 0113 2578799.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Aug. 31, 2019