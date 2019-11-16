|
|
|
SCOTT
Peter Hayton
Peacefully in Wetherby Manor on
Monday 11th November 2019,
aged 97 years. Husband of the late Olga
and companion to Barbara.
Founder and MD of Peter Scott (Leeds) Ltd.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 26th November at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, to be shared between the Royal British Legion and St. Gemma's Hospice, may be given at the service or sent c/o G. E. Hartley & Son,
66 Westgate, Wetherby,
LS22 6NJ. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 16, 2019