Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Scott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Scott

Notice Condolences

Peter Scott Notice
SCOTT
Peter Hayton
Peacefully in Wetherby Manor on
Monday 11th November 2019,
aged 97 years. Husband of the late Olga
and companion to Barbara.
Founder and MD of Peter Scott (Leeds) Ltd.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Tuesday 26th November at 1:40pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, to be shared between the Royal British Legion and St. Gemma's Hospice, may be given at the service or sent c/o G. E. Hartley & Son,
66 Westgate, Wetherby,
LS22 6NJ. Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -