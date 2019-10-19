|
RUSHFORTH
Peter David
(Pup)
September 21st 2019,
tragically, aged 56 years
Peter (Pup) David Rushforth of Ripon (formerly of Kirkby Malzeard),
much loved son of the late Brian and
Jean, sadly missed by Helen, Janet
and all family and friends.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon
on Friday October 25th at 2.15pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for St Michael's Hospice and British Biker Relief Foundation.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in The Yorkshire Post on Oct. 19, 2019